FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armed mission to MH-17 crash site 'not realistic': Dutch PM
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Armed mission to MH-17 crash site 'not realistic': Dutch PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Australia and Malaysia have ruled out sending an international armed mission to secure the site in eastern Ukraine where Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 crashed, the Dutch prime minister said on Sunday.

“We concluded there was a real risk that an international mission would immediately be involved in the conflict in Ukraine,” he said, adding that it was “not realistic” to attain military dominance over heavily armed separatists in an area so near the Russian border.

Forensic experts were prevented by heavy fighting on Sunday from getting access to the crash site to recover the remains of the airliner’s 298 passengers - most of them Dutch and Australian - that have not yet been returned to the Netherlands for identification.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.