Putin calls Kiev's treatment of creditors 'unprofessional'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a law adopted by Ukraine allowing it to miss repayments to international creditors, Russia among them, was strange and unprofessional.

Putin, speaking at a meeting with government ministers, said the Ukrainian legislation was in effect about an upcoming default by Ukraine.

He said Russia had not exercised its right to demand early redemption of bonds by Ukraine because the International Monetary Fund had asked Moscow not to.