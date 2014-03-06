Crimean vice premier says referendum next week will ask on joining Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Crimea’s vice premier, Rustam Temirgaliev, said on Thursday a referendum on the region’s status would take place on March 16 and would ask whether Crimea should become part of the Russian Federation, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA quoted the official as saying the referendum would ask two questions. “The first is: Are you for the inclusion of Crimea into the Russian Federation as a subject of the federation? The second: Are you for the restoration of the constitution for Crimea of 1992?” said Temirgaliev.

The 1992 constitution sees Crimea as part of Ukraine.