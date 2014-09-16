FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's defense minister says sending extra troops to Crimea a priority: agencies
September 16, 2014 / 12:28 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's defense minister says sending extra troops to Crimea a priority: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday Russia needed to increase its military presence on the Crimea peninsula due to the crisis in Ukraine, news agencies reported.

“The deployment of proper and self-sufficient forces in the direction of Crimea is one of (our) top priorities,” Itar-Tass quoted him as saying.

“The situation in Ukraine has escalated sharply and the presence of foreign military has increased in the immediate vicinity of our borders.”

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper

