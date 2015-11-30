FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says can restore some power to Crimea when activists ready
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says can restore some power to Crimea when activists ready

A boy walks at a tent camp opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to lend support to local residents during the power cuts, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said on Monday.

Volodymyr Demchyshyn told reporters Ukraine was ready to meet about 20 percent of Crimea’s power supplies once the line was repaired.

Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering a blackout after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up, worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Russia has suspended coal exports to Ukraine in retaliation.

“As soon as we resume power supplies via the Kakhovka-Titan line, supplies of coal will be also resumed,” Demchyshyn said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.