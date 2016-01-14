FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says would sign power contract if Crimea part of Ukraine
January 14, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says would sign power contract if Crimea part of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to sign a new contract to supply Crimea with electricity provided the region is recognized as part of Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Power supplies to the disputed Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, have been disrupted after electricity pylons were blown up by unknown saboteurs in November.

Poroshenko also said he expected inflation to be significantly slower in 2016, compared to the rate of 33.3 percent seen last year.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

