FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine denies Russia's claim of attempted armed incursion into Crimea
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

Ukraine denies Russia's claim of attempted armed incursion into Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukrainian defense intelligence denied Russia's accusation on Wednesday that special forces had attempted an armed incursion into Crimean territory.

"This is fake information," a spokesman told Reuters.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had thwarted Ukraine's planned incursion that was supposed to target critical infrastructure. The FSB said that a Russian soldier and an FSB employee had been killed in the clashes.

The FSB said the attempted incursions had taken place over the weekend.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.