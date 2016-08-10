Ukraine denies Russia's claim of attempted armed incursion into Crimea

KIEV (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukrainian defense intelligence denied Russia's accusation on Wednesday that special forces had attempted an armed incursion into Crimean territory.

"This is fake information," a spokesman told Reuters.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had thwarted Ukraine's planned incursion that was supposed to target critical infrastructure. The FSB said that a Russian soldier and an FSB employee had been killed in the clashes.

The FSB said the attempted incursions had taken place over the weekend.