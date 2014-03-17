FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crimea to disband Ukrainian military units: Interfax
March 17, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 4 years ago

Crimea to disband Ukrainian military units: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Crimea’s parliamentary speaker said on Monday Ukrainian military units in the region would be disbanded although personnel would be able to remain on the Black Sea peninsula, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

“We will of course nationalize all (units) on the territory (of Crimea),” Interfax cited Vladimir Konstantinov as saying in the city of Simferopol after the southern Ukrainian region voted in a referendum to join Russia.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

