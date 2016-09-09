MOSCOW Russia has formed a "self-sufficient military group" in Crimea capable of repelling attempts to seize the peninsula, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.
The statement was made during the final stage of the Caucasus-2016 large-scale military drills held in Crimea.
Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 after months of protests in Kiev ousted pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
