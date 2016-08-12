FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia deploys advanced S-400 air missile system to Crimea: agencies
August 12, 2016 / 1:19 PM / a year ago

Russia deploys advanced S-400 air missile system to Crimea: agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) following their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed its advanced S-400 air defense missile system to annexed Crimea, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The announcement comes two days after President Vladimir Putin promised to take counter-measures after what he said were clashes between Russian forces and Ukrainian saboteurs in northern Crimea.

Ukraine denies the clashes took place. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

