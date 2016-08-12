Russia deploys advanced S-400 air missile system to Crimea: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed its advanced S-400 air defense missile system to annexed Crimea, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The announcement comes two days after President Vladimir Putin promised to take counter-measures after what he said were clashes between Russian forces and Ukrainian saboteurs in northern Crimea.

Ukraine denies the clashes took place. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.