Crimean authorities to cut power, water to Ukrainian troops: Russian ex-lawmaker
March 3, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Crimean authorities to cut power, water to Ukrainian troops: Russian ex-lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian authorities in Crimea will cut off water and electricity to Ukrainian soldiers in bases surrounded by Russian forces on Monday night, a Russian former lawmaker loyal to President Vladimir Putin said.

Sergei Markov, who held meetings with pro-Russian authorities on the Ukrainian peninsula earlier on Monday, told reporters the soldiers would also be told they would not receive their next pay packet if they did not publicly renounce their loyalty to the new provisional government in Kiev, the capital.

“If they stay here and remain loyal to Kiev and the Ukrainian government, it will become more uncomfortable for them,” said Markov, who sits in a Kremlin-backed public policy chamber. “The pressure is going to increase tonight.”

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

