Russia says Ukraine power supplies to Crimea partly restored

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that electricity supplies from Ukraine to the Crimea peninsula had partially resumed.

The power lines to Crimea were blown up last month causing widespread blackouts and pro-Ukrainian activists prevented them being repaired.

The power cuts left some 2 million people reliant upon emergency generators and caused severe disruption, highlighting Crimea’s reliance on Ukraine a year and a half after it broke away to join Russia.

The Russian ministry said supplies had resumed via one power transmission line out of the four connecting Ukraine and Crimea.

Ukraine, which is able to supply a total of 850 megawatts to Crimea, is supplying up to 160 megawatts to the peninsula, the ministry said in a statement.

Crimea depends on Ukraine for at least 70 percent of its electricity. The first phase of Russia’s planned energy cable between the peninsula and the Russian mainland is not due to be completed until later this month.