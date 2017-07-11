PepsiCo's quarterly profit beats on higher pricing
PepsiCo Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates as higher pricing of sodas and snack foods in North America paid off and as the company sold its minority stake in British bottler Britvic Plc .
MOSCOW Russia will have seriously hurt its prospects for attracting investment if it is confirmed Siemens-made (SIEGn.DE) power turbines have been delivered to Crimea, the German ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
Siemens said on Monday at least two of its gas turbines had been moved against its will from Russia to Crimea, a region subject to sanctions barring EU firms providing it with energy technology.
"There are all grounds to believe that if what has happened is true, Siemens was seriously deceived, and it was a violation of a contract, a serious blow to trust and a very serious blow to investments in Russia," Interfax quoted Rudiger von Fritsch as saying.
He added "it was up to the Russian authorities to investigate," when asked if Germany would initiate a probe.
MUMBAI Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc has secured approval to stock and sell food and groceries in India, potentially expanding its business in the fast-growing economy where it is in a pitched battle with home-grown rival Flipkart.