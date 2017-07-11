PepsiCo's quarterly profit beats on higher pricing
PepsiCo Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates as higher pricing of sodas and snack foods in North America paid off and as the company sold its minority stake in British bottler Britvic Plc .
MOSCOW/FRANKFURT German engineering firm Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has filed lawsuits against a Russian state firm to which it sold turbines, while a Russian Siemens joint venture was only named in court documents for technical reasons, a Siemens spokesman said.
Court documents seen by Reuters listed state firm Technopromexport (TPE) as a defendant, along with Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC (SGTT), a St Petersburg-based turbine-making joint venture in which Siemens has a majority stake.
TPE is the firm that originally bought the turbines, saying it intended to install them in a power station in Taman, southern Russia.
It is also building two power stations in Crimea for which the Siemens-made turbines are intended, according to three sources close to the project. EU firms are forbidden by sanctions from selling energy technology to Crimea.
The Siemens spokesman said: "All claims in substance go against TPE. However, since we sued as Siemens AG and not as SGTT (who is party to the Taman contract) our Russian legal experts came to the conclusion that technically we also needed to name SGTT."
The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in the Moscow city arbitration court, according to the documents seen by Reuters. The documents did not include any details on the reason for the lawsuits.
NEW YORK A federal judge granted the FDIC permission to revive lawsuits against Citigroup Inc , Bank of New York Mellon Corp and U.S. Bancorp that he had dismissed last September, to recoup more than $695 million of losses on soured mortgage debt that a failed Texas bank once owned.