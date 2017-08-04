FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to impose more Russia sanctions over Siemens case on Friday: diplomats
August 4, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in a day

EU to impose more Russia sanctions over Siemens case on Friday: diplomats

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017.Edgard Garrido/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will decide on Friday to add more names and companies to its Russia sanctions blacklist over the delivery of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) turbines to the Moscow-annexed Crimea, diplomats said.

EU states have until later on Friday to submit any complaints to the proposal to extend the Russia blacklist. Two diplomatic sources said it looked like there will be no obstacles and the decision will be taken.

Germany proposed last month to put four more Russian nationals - including from the energy ministry - on the blacklist, as well as three Russian firms, including the one that delivered the turbines to the peninsula.

EU states need unanimity to introduce sanctions and one source said, however, one of the names has been removed from the original proposal after Italian objections.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

