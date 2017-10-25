Russia frees two pro-Kiev Crimea Tatar leaders from jail: lawyer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has released from jail two prominent Crimean Tatar activists opposed to Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

A Crimean Tatar leader told Reuters the two, Ilmi Umerov and Ahtem Chiygoz, had landed in Turkey and from there would make their way to the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in a Twitter post, thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in helping free the pair.