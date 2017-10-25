FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia frees two pro-Kiev Crimea Tatar leaders from jail: lawyer
#World News
October 25, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 3 minutes

Russia frees two pro-Kiev Crimea Tatar leaders from jail: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has released from jail two prominent Crimean Tatar activists opposed to Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

A Crimean Tatar leader told Reuters the two, Ilmi Umerov and Ahtem Chiygoz, had landed in Turkey and from there would make their way to the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in a Twitter post, thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in helping free the pair.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Anton Zverev; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
