Ukrainian leader declares Crimea referendum an illegal farce

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president said on Thursday a referendum planned by the pro-Moscow parliament in Crimea on joining Russia was illegitimate, and declared it a farce and crime organized by the Russian military.

In a short televised address, Oleksander Turchinov said the Ukrainian parliament would start procedures to dismiss the Crimean assembly and block the referendum.

“It is not a referendum, it is a farce, a fake and a crime against the state which is organized by the Russian Federation’s military,” he said, standing in front of the blue and yellow national flag.