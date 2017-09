A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A complete, preliminary ballot count showed that 96.77 of voters in Ukraine’s Crimea region have voted to join Russia, the chairman of the regional government commission overseeing the referendum said on Monday.

Mikhail Malyshev spoke in remarks shown on Russian state television following Sunday’s referendum.