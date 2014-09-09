FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech minister says no signs gas flows from Russia under threat
September 9, 2014 / 10:04 AM / 3 years ago

Czech minister says no signs gas flows from Russia under threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAJE U PRIBRAMI Czech Republic (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has not seen any signs that natural gas flows from Russia to Europe might be halted due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Czech Industry and Trade Minster Jan Mladek said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have no signals that there could be an interruption of natural gas supplies from Russia,” Mladek said in a statement during his visit to an RWE Gas Storage site some 60 kilometers(37 miles) south of Prague.

Mladek said he was satisfied that RWE Gas Storage, whose facilities account for 92 percent of Czech storage capacity, has used the summer months to fill its reserves to full capacity of 2.7 billion cubic meters.

The Czech Republic receives Russian gas via both Ukraine and Germany. Russia has dismissed as groundless Ukraine’s claims that Moscow plans to block gas transit to Europe.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Michael Kahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
