FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech PM says Czechs, Slovaks skeptical about Russia sanctions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Czech PM says Czechs, Slovaks skeptical about Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKALICA, Slovakia (Reuters) - The Czech Republic and Slovakia are skeptical about imposing broad-based sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine because it could damage economic growth in Europe, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday.

Sobotka said after meeting his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico that any decision on further sanctions should be taken at the level of European heads of state and government and the Czechs would speak against “broad-based” sanctions.

“The Czech government holds a skeptical position on the introduction of ‘broad-based’ sanctions because it would also hurt economic growth in Europe,” he said, adding the Slovak government held a similar view. He said both countries supported demands that Russia pulls its troops from the Ukrainian border and did not interfere in preparations for Ukraine’s presidential election.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.