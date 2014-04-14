FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine rebels show no signs of complying as government deadline passes
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 14, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine rebels show no signs of complying as government deadline passes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Ukrainian government deadline to pro-Russian separatists to lay down their arms and end their occupation of state buildings in the eastern town of Slaviansk passed on Monday with no signs of the rebels complying, a Reuters witness said.

A Reuters correspondent said a Russian flag still flew over police headquarters as of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, one of two buildings taken over by the separatists, while masked men continued to man barricades of sandbags in front of it.

A truck appeared bringing more tires to heap on top of the barricades to reinforce them.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.