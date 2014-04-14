Ukraine rebels show no signs of complying as government deadline passes

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Ukrainian government deadline to pro-Russian separatists to lay down their arms and end their occupation of state buildings in the eastern town of Slaviansk passed on Monday with no signs of the rebels complying, a Reuters witness said.

A Reuters correspondent said a Russian flag still flew over police headquarters as of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, one of two buildings taken over by the separatists, while masked men continued to man barricades of sandbags in front of it.

A truck appeared bringing more tires to heap on top of the barricades to reinforce them.