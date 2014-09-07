FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman killed during shelling in Mariupol, east Ukraine: officials
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
September 7, 2014 / 9:53 AM / 3 years ago

Woman killed during shelling in Mariupol, east Ukraine: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIUPOL Ukraine (Reuters) - One woman died and three other people were injured during renewed shelling overnight in the port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, the local city administration said on Sunday, in a further blow to the region’s fraying ceasefire.

Local media said the 33-year-old woman was the first civilian casualty since the ceasefire began on Friday evening.

Ukrainian government forces came under fire late on Saturday on the eastern outskirts of Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov, in the first serious test of a ceasefire they had struck with pro-Russian separatists.

Reporting by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
