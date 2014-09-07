Woman killed during shelling in Mariupol, east Ukraine: officials

MARIUPOL Ukraine (Reuters) - One woman died and three other people were injured during renewed shelling overnight in the port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, the local city administration said on Sunday, in a further blow to the region’s fraying ceasefire.

Local media said the 33-year-old woman was the first civilian casualty since the ceasefire began on Friday evening.

Ukrainian government forces came under fire late on Saturday on the eastern outskirts of Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov, in the first serious test of a ceasefire they had struck with pro-Russian separatists.