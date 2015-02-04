FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two more Ukrainian soldiers killed in east: military
February 4, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Two more Ukrainian soldiers killed in east: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a burnt-out a store at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 18 were wounded in fighting against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Ukraine military spokesman said on Wednesday.

Kiev military said separatist forces had launched around 80 attacks by artillery and rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and villages in the past 24 hours.

“As a result of attacks and military clashes, Ukraine lost two servicemen and another 18 have been wounded,” military spokesman Vyacheslav Seleznyov said at a morning briefing.

According to Kiev’s military, around 300 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the east since a ceasefire agreed with rebels last September.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
