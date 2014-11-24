FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three more Ukrainian soldiers killed: Kiev military
November 24, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Three more Ukrainian soldiers killed: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Bezimenne, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

KIEV (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the past 24 hours in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the east despite a ceasefire in place since early September, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Monday.

Ukraine lost four other serviceman on Saturday, and the death toll among Ukrainian soldiers since the ceasefire came into force now stands at about 150, according to Kiev’s military.

There has been continued shelling from both sides, even after a peace deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and separatist leaders on Sept. 5 under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Both government forces and rebels have accused each other of violating the terms of the truce, raising fears it could collapse entirely.

More than 4,300 people have been killed overall since the separatist rebellions erupted in eastern Ukraine in April, according to the United Nation data.

Ukrainian military say that rebels are continuing attacks on the positions of government forces near the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, and more than 50 attacks have taken place in the past 24 hours.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth

