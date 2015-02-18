Twenty-two Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting in Debaltseve: armed forces general staff

KIEV (Reuters) - Twenty-two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and more than 150 were wounded in fighting with Russian-backed separatists in the railway junction of Debaltseve in the last few days, Interfax news agency quoted the armed forces general staff as saying on Wednesday
The announcement was made after government troops pulled out of the strategic town in eastern Ukraine following weeks of artillery, rocket and tank attacks by the rebels.
