Fierce fighting rages on outskirts of Ukraine's Debaltseve: Kiev military spokesman
#World News
February 17, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Fierce fighting rages on outskirts of Ukraine's Debaltseve: Kiev military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Fierce fighting between government troops and pro-Russian separatists raged on the outskirts of the key town of Debaltseve and around the rail station on Tuesday but Kiev’s forces were holding their positions, a military spokesman said.

“At the moment there is fierce fighting on the outskirts of the town. There are clashes around the station. But our forces are holding their positions and they are completely within their rights to open fire in response,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a televised briefing.

He said five Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and nine wounded in past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
