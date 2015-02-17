FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine will withdraw heavy weapons when ceasefire is observed: Ukraine military
February 17, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine will withdraw heavy weapons when ceasefire is observed: Ukraine military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Tuesday Ukraine was ready to start withdrawing heavy weapons as agreed in a ceasefire deal as soon as a total truce is observed across the conflict zone in pro-Russian separatist territories.

Spokesman Andriy Lysenko spoke in a televised briefing during which he said fierce fighting was raging between government troops and rebels in the strategic town of Debaltseve.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

