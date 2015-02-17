Ukraine will withdraw heavy weapons when ceasefire is observed: Ukraine military

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Tuesday Ukraine was ready to start withdrawing heavy weapons as agreed in a ceasefire deal as soon as a total truce is observed across the conflict zone in pro-Russian separatist territories.
Spokesman Andriy Lysenko spoke in a televised briefing during which he said fierce fighting was raging between government troops and rebels in the strategic town of Debaltseve.
