Ukraine still committed to good faith debt talks with Russia: Finance Ministry
December 18, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine still committed to good faith debt talks with Russia: Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Friday it was still committed to negotiating a good faith restructuring agreement with Russia on a $3 billion Eurobond, as the government imposed a moratorium on its repayment next week.

“Ukraine remains committed ... to negotiating in good faith a consensual restructuring of the December 2015 Eurobonds,” it said in a statement.

It said it expected the International Monetary Fund to continue lending to Ukraine despite the government’s decision to suspend repayment of the bond.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence

