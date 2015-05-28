FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine president signs law allowing suspension of debt repayments: press service
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 28, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine president signs law allowing suspension of debt repayments: press service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday signed a law that gives the government the right to halt scheduled repayments on foreign debts if necessary, his press service said.

Parliament passed the draft law on May 19 as a wrangle intensified between the near-bankrupt former Soviet republic and its creditors over restructuring $23 billion of foreign debt. The restructuring is needed to save $15.3 billion between 2015 and 2018, as required by the International Monetary Fund.

The law would come into effect once it was published and remain in force until July 1 next year, the presidential press service said.

A creditors’ committee representing about $9 billion of Ukraine’s external debt has objected to Kiev’s call for a writedown on principal owed, although it says it wants a restructuring settlement that will lead to economic recovery.

Ukraine’s finance ministry expressed confidence this week that it would complete the restructuring with its creditors, clearing the way for fresh IMF aid. But it indicated it would continue to insist on a writedown of the principal owed.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.