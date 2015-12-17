Ukraine says committed to talks in good faith with Russia on $3 billion bond

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday it was committed to negotiating in good faith on the restructuring of a $3 billion Eurobond held entirely by Russia, which in turn said it was waiting for a proposal from Kiev.

Earlier the International Monetary Fund said it classified as an official claim for the purposes of its policy on arrears to bilateral creditors, a move Russia said bolstered its position in its dispute with Ukraine.

Ukraine, which says the bond is commercial and should be restructured along with the country’s other external private debt, repeated it would not repay the bond in full when it matures on Dec. 20.

But it added: “Ukraine remains committed to negotiating in good faith a consensual restructuring ... which will allow it to remain in compliance with the financing targets agreed with the IMF,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The two-year Eurobond was taken out by the government of Moscow-backed ex-president Viktor Yanukovich just two months before he fled to Russia in February 2014 in the face of street protests that brought a pro-European government to power.

The IMF has changed its policy to allow it to continue lending to countries in arrears, but to qualify Ukraine must demonstrate it is open to negotiating in good faith with Russia on a restructuring deal.

“We are waiting for proposals from Ukraine taking into account the new decision by the IMF,” Interfax news agency quoted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying. “We are prepared to consider them. There are three days left, therefore we have a plan of action.”

Both sides have expressed a willingness to address the issue in court should efforts to negotiate a deal fail.