IMF urges Ukraine, creditors to reach agreement
June 30, 2015 / 10:48 PM / 2 years ago

IMF urges Ukraine, creditors to reach agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged Ukraine and its creditors to reach an agreement over debt restructuring after meeting with both sides in Washington.

The IMF said the meeting focused on the objectives of the debt operation and the IMF’s macroeconomic forecasts. Agreeing on a debt restructuring is one of the conditions Kiev must meet under the IMF’s $17.5 billion bailout program.

“The Fund encourages Ukraine and its creditors to continue efforts to reach an agreement that meets the financing and debt objectives under the authorities’ economic reform program supported by the IMF,” the Fund said in a statement.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter Cooney

