Ukraine debt talks moving forward, more meetings next week-statement
#Business News
July 16, 2015 / 7:19 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine debt talks moving forward, more meetings next week-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Talks on Ukraine’s debt restructuring moved forward on Wednesday, making progress on a “number of substantive issues” and the parties agreed to focus on narrowing the gaps, the Finance Ministry and creditors said on Thursday.

“Additional meetings between the two sides have been scheduled next week, with the common aim of finalizing the terms of Ukraine’s debt operation as soon as possible,” they said in a joint statement.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko met creditors in Washington on Wednesday for talks.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
