FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine and creditors to hold debt talks on Wednesday: source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 7, 2015 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine and creditors to hold debt talks on Wednesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s biggest group of creditors and Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko’s team will meet next Wednesday in San Francisco to continue talks on restructuring the country’s debt, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Talks to restructure $23 billion of Ukraine’s external public debt have dragged on for more than four months.

The Finance Ministry sent a fresh offer to a creditor group on Tuesday, but a source told Reuters that creditors saw the debt proposal as unacceptable. Kiev has described next week as the absolute deadline for an agreement

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.