Ukraine and creditors to hold debt talks on Wednesday: source

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s biggest group of creditors and Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko’s team will meet next Wednesday in San Francisco to continue talks on restructuring the country’s debt, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Talks to restructure $23 billion of Ukraine’s external public debt have dragged on for more than four months.

The Finance Ministry sent a fresh offer to a creditor group on Tuesday, but a source told Reuters that creditors saw the debt proposal as unacceptable. Kiev has described next week as the absolute deadline for an agreement