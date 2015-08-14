Ukraine and creditors to keep talking on elusive debt deal

KIEV/LONDON (Reuters) - Restructuring talks between Ukraine and a group of its largest creditors were to continue on Friday, a source close to the process said, after no deal emerged in two days of negotiations over $19 billion of Ukraine’s debt.

Earlier, the two sides said high-level talks in San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday had been detailed and discussions were ongoing. Kiev has billed this week as the deadline for an agreement.

“Talks will be continuing on Friday,” the source said, giving no details on what format the negotiations would take.

Ukraine’s finances have been battered by years of economic mismanagement and by a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east. A $40 billion international bailout package depends on Kiev plugging a $15 billion funding gap through restructuring.

The often bitter talks have dragged on for five months, snared on whether the bonds’ face value should be written down. Kiev had said it would halt repayments if an agreement was not reached this week.

The latest joint statement from the Finance Ministry and the creditor committee gave no indication whether a deal was any closer.

Ukraine is due to repay a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.

“Very likely the talks will go on throughout the summer and the critical point in time will be the maturity of the September 2015 bond,” said Michael Ganske, head of emerging markets at asset management firm Rogge Global Partners, who has been following the talks closely.

Some bondholders are optimistic a deal can be struck.

Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging markets bond and high-yield at Pioneer Investments, said creditors’ willingness in a late July proposal to accept a nominal haircut had been an important step.

“With other moving parts, namely the coupon reductions, the maturities and the GDP-linkers, we have enough to really balance out the differences of views on the recovery of the economy in Ukraine,” said Syzdykov, who holds Ukrainian debt but is not part of the creditors’ committee.

“If you have these instruments on the table, you have a pretty good chance of getting an agreement,” added Syzdykov, who believes the two sides will settle eventually for a 15 percent haircut with warrants linked to economic growth, providing creditors with an opportunity to get exposure to a potential economic recovery in Ukraine.

While time is running out for cash-strapped Kiev, investors say the process is well within usual time frames for such a negotiation. Recent research by ratings agency Moody’s found that sovereign bond restructurings closed on average 10 months after a government declared the intention to restructure. Kiev took this step in March.

While the continuation of talks was seen as cautiously positive, investors were concerned about a recent flare-up of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has this month reported some of the heaviest shelling by pro-Russian separatist rebels since February, and fresh fighting near the strategic port of Mariupol. On Wednesday, both Ukraine and the separatists accused each other of attempting to break a six-month-old peace agreement.

The flare-up also weighed on Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds, which weakened across the curve on Friday. The 2017, 2022 and 2023 issues all changed hands just above 57 cents in the dollar XS091760584=TE US903724AF9=TE XS080875819=TE

The continued violence in rebel territories has hampered Ukraine’s efforts to regain a sound financial footing. On Friday, data showed the economy in the second quarter had contracted 14.7 percent from a year earlier.