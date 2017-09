Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a news conference after a meeting dedicated to the BRICS summit in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants to lodge a claim to an English court by the end of this month over Ukraine’s failure to repay $3 billion Eurobond, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry said earlier in January that Russia would file a lawsuit against Ukraine after Kiev failed to repay a $3 billion Eurobond and $75 million of interest by Dec. 31.