Treasury Secretary Lew welcomes Ukraine debt restructuring
September 17, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Treasury Secretary Lew welcomes Ukraine debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew leaves after a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) at the Treasury Department in Washington May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew welcomed the Ukrainian parliament’s passage on Thursday of a debt restructuring agreement between the government and creditors.

Lew said the vote was the latest in a series of steps taken by Ukraine since last year to reform the economy and lay a foundation for growth.

“Disciplined implementation of the full set of economic, anti-corruption and governance reforms is critical to sustaining Ukraine’s positive momentum and unlocking further assistance from the international community,” Lew said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund’s multibillion-dollar bailout program hinges on Ukraine finding $15 billion through a deal with its creditors.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

