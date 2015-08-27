Ukraine has reached 'win-win' debt deal with creditor group: finance minister

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s finance minister said a “win-win” deal for restructuring $18 billion of debt had been agreed with a group of its largest creditors.

The minister, Natalia Yaresko, said late on Wednesday in comments embargoed until Thursday that the deal involved a 20 percent writedown on the principal and met all targets set by an International Monetary Fund bailout program.

”Everyone’s done well out of this deal. That’s why it’s collaborative. It’s not one side winning, it’s a win-win situation. We’re all now moving forward without putting the value of the bonds at any further risk, she said.