FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine has reached 'win-win' debt deal with creditor group: finance minister
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 27, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine has reached 'win-win' debt deal with creditor group: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s finance minister said a “win-win” deal for restructuring $18 billion of debt had been agreed with a group of its largest creditors.

The minister, Natalia Yaresko, said late on Wednesday in comments embargoed until Thursday that the deal involved a 20 percent writedown on the principal and met all targets set by an International Monetary Fund bailout program.

”Everyone’s done well out of this deal. That’s why it’s collaborative. It’s not one side winning, it’s a win-win situation. We’re all now moving forward without putting the value of the bonds at any further risk, she said.

    

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.