Ukraine regains control of border with Russia: defense minister

A boy carrying his belongings walks past cars queuing to leave Ukraine at a border post in Izvaryne, along the Ukraine-Russia border, June 20, 2014. Ukraine's defense chief said on Friday government forces had regained control of the border with Russia and could stop supplies being sent to arm pro-Russian separatists, but fighting raged for a second day. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have restored control of the border with Russia and can now prevent military equipment being brought across the frontier to support pro-Russian separatists, acting Defence Minister Mykhailo Koval said on Friday.

“Our forces have completed the encirclement of the problem region and restored the state border of Ukraine. Last week we fully closed off the possibility of any military equipment being brought in from the Russian Federation,” Koval told parliament.