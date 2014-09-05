FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO agrees on goal of raising defense spending over a decade
September 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

NATO agrees on goal of raising defense spending over a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWPORT Wales (Reuters) - NATO leaders, jolted by Russia’s military action in Ukraine, agreed on Friday to stop cutting military spending and aim to move towards the alliance’s target of spending two percent of economic output on defense within a decade.

Members of the alliance that currently meet the two percent goal, such as the United States and Britain, will aim to continue to do so, the leaders said in a communique issued after their summit here.

“Allies whose current proportion of GDP spent on defense is below this level will halt any decline in defense expenditure; aim to increase defense expenditure in real terms as GDP grows (and) aim to move towards the 2 percent guideline within a decade,” the communique said.

The United States has been pressing allies to halt a sharp decline in military outlays since the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
