Lavrov leaves Paris talks without meeting Ukrainian counterpart: diplomats
March 5, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Lavrov leaves Paris talks without meeting Ukrainian counterpart: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov left talks on the Ukrainian crisis in Paris on Wednesday without having met his Ukrainian counterpart, Western diplomats said.

Lavrov, who earlier held talks with foreign ministers from the United States, France, Germany and Britain, said further discussions on Ukraine would take place “in days to come”.

“We are all concerned at what it is happening there,” he told reporters on leaving the French Foreign Ministry.

“We agreed to continue those discussions in the days to come to see how best we can help stabilize, normalize the situation and overcome the crisis,” he added.

Earlier, a senior U.S. State Department official denied Russian reports that Moscow and the Western powers had agreed that the Ukrainian government and opposition need to stick to the EU-brokered peace deal.

“There were no agreements in this meeting, and there never will be without direct Ukrainian government involvement and absolute buy-in,” the official said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and John Irish; editing by Mark John

