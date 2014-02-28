FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine prosecutor orders detention of 10 top former officials
February 28, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine prosecutor orders detention of 10 top former officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prosecutor General on Friday ordered the detention of 10 top former government, security and military officials on suspicion of mass murder in the capital Kiev.

The list, issued on the prosecutor general’s website, includes former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka, former Interior Minister Valery Zakharchenko, ousted president Viktor Yanukovich’s administration chief Andry Klyuev and former Justice Minister Olena Lukash.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

