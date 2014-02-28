Ukraine prosecutor orders detention of 10 top former officials

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prosecutor General on Friday ordered the detention of 10 top former government, security and military officials on suspicion of mass murder in the capital Kiev.

The list, issued on the prosecutor general’s website, includes former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka, former Interior Minister Valery Zakharchenko, ousted president Viktor Yanukovich’s administration chief Andry Klyuev and former Justice Minister Olena Lukash.