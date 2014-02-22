Freed Tymoshenko says dictatorship has ended in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko said parliament’s vote on Saturday to oust President Viktor Yanukovich amounted to the fall of a dictator.

“Our homeland will from today on be able to see the sun and sky as a dictatorship has ended,” she told reporters after her release from the hospital where she had been held under prison guard for most of the time since she was jailed in 2011.

Regretting the deaths of anti-Yanukovich protesters in gun battles and clashes with police, she said everything must be done so that “each drop of blood was not spilled in vain.”