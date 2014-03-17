FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine recalls Moscow ambassador for consultations
March 17, 2014

Ukraine recalls Moscow ambassador for consultations

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine recalled its ambassador to Russia on Monday for consultations on the international ramifications of the situation in its Crimea region, which has voted to join Russia.

“In connection with the situation in Crimea and the necessity of discussing some of its international aspects, the Ukrainian side is recalling its ambassador to the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Yelchenko,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Ron Popeski, Editing by Timothy Heritage

