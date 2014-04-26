EU diplomats set for emergency talks on Monday to discuss Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior EU diplomats have agreed to hold emergency talks in Brussels on Monday to discuss the deterioration on the ground in Ukraine and extra sanctions on Russia, EU sources said on Saturday.

Three sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a meeting was expected to take place around midday on Monday.

Leaders of the Group of Seven major economies agreed on Saturday at a meeting in South Korea to impose extra sanctions on Russia over its intervention in Ukraine, where armed pro-Moscow separatists detained a group of international observers and accused them of being NATO spies.