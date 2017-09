Ukraine lawmakers dismiss defense minister

KIEV (Reuters) - Parliament in Ukraine dismissed acting Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh on Tuesday in a second vote, having earlier rejected his offer to resign over his handling of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The repeat vote followed consultations between party faction leaders and Ukraine’s acting president and parliamentary speaker, Oleksander Turchinov.

Lawmakers elected Mykhailo Koval, head of the Ukrainian border guard, to replace Tenyukh.