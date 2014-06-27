FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp rise in people fleeing eastern Ukraine: UNHCR
#World News
June 27, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Sharp rise in people fleeing eastern Ukraine: UNHCR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some 16,400 people fled their homes in eastern Ukraine in the past week, many citing a deteriorating situation and fears of abduction, bringing the number of displaced within the country to 54,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

“We are seeing a sharp rise in (internal) displacement in Ukraine,” Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing.

Another 110,000 people have left Ukraine for Russia so far this year, only 9,500 of whom have sought refugee status, while 700 others have gone to Poland, Belarus, the Czech Republic and Romania, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

