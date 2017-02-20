FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Russia violating Ukraine peace deal with passport order: Germany
#World News
February 20, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 6 months ago

Russia violating Ukraine peace deal with passport order: Germany

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to temporarily recognize passports issued by rebels in Ukraine violates the Minsk peace agreement, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

"The recognition of travel documents issued by the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic undermines the unity of Ukraine and is a stark contradiction to all that was agreed in Minsk and is therefore totally unacceptable," Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference in Berlin.

A foreign ministry spokesman added that German authorities would not recognize the documents.

Putin ordered Russian authorities on Saturday to temporarily recognize civil registration documents issued in separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine, a decision also strongly criticized by Ukraine's president.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

