Security Council says Ukrainian army not behind Donetsk fighting
#World News
July 21, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Security Council says Ukrainian army not behind Donetsk fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukraine’s Security Council said the army was not responsible for any explosions on Monday in the center of the eastern city of Donetsk, where rebels earlier reported Ukrainian tanks trying to cross the city limits.

“There is work on clearing approaches to the city, on destroying checkpoints of the terrorists. If there are explosions in the middle of the city - then it is not Ukrainian soldiers,” Andriy Lysenko told a news conference.

“We have strict orders not to use air strikes and artillery in the city. If there is fighting in the city, we have information that there is a small self-organized group who are fighting with the terrorists.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
