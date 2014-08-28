Fifteen civilians killed in shelling in Ukrainian city of Donetsk: municipality

KIEV (Reuters) - Fifteen civilians were killed in shelling in the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Thursday, the city administration said in a statement on its website which described the general situation there as “very tense.”
Donetsk has experienced heavy shelling over the past two weeks as government forces attempt to push out pro-Russian separatists who have declared a ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and said they seek union with Russia.
Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth