Ukrainian military says rebels shell district of Donetsk, east Ukraine
#World News
February 16, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian military says rebels shell district of Donetsk, east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said separatist rebels had shelled a district of Donetsk city in east Ukraine at around 1000 GMT on Monday despite a ceasefire.

“Terrorists opened fire from heavy weapons on the city of Donetsk. The shelling affected the district of Panfilovka,” the military said in a post on Facebook.

It said its own forces were not involved in any shelling of Donetsk. “The Ukrainian forces are strictly observing the ceasefire,” it added.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
