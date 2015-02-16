Ukrainian military says rebels shell district of Donetsk, east Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said separatist rebels had shelled a district of Donetsk city in east Ukraine at around 1000 GMT on Monday despite a ceasefire.

“Terrorists opened fire from heavy weapons on the city of Donetsk. The shelling affected the district of Panfilovka,” the military said in a post on Facebook.

It said its own forces were not involved in any shelling of Donetsk. “The Ukrainian forces are strictly observing the ceasefire,” it added.